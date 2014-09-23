Home / Love & Sex / Dating

Dating

Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?

by Lareese Craig
Share

Is He The One? Take Our Quiz To Find Out!

by Lareese Craig
Share

Wife Puts Chillies Up Mistress's Vagina After She Catches Husband Cheating

by Pascale Day
Share

Girl Gets Stuck In Tinder Date's Window After Fetching Her Own Poo

by Helen Turnbull
Share
For all the best videos, memes and shareable news!
facebook
Like us on Facebook!

Creepy F*ckboys Are 'AirDropping' Women Unsolicited D*ck Pics On Public Transport

by Helen Turnbull
Share

Apparently, A lot Of Your Colleagues Are Getting Their End Away At Work & Now We Feel Weird

by Lareese Craig
Share

Botox For Your Butthole Is On The Rise

by Pascale Day
Share

This Woman's Vaginal Teeth Bit Off Her Boyfriend's Penis

by Helen Turnbull 65 shares

This Woman Has Quit Her Job To Breastfeed Her 36-year-old Boyfriend All Day, Every Day

by Helen Turnbull 103 shares

25 Couples Halloween Costumes That Aren't Cringe As Hell

by Tolani Shoneye
Share
Review full sized beauty products for us for FREE
experts-club
Sign up to get involved!

20 Unavoidable Signs You're Destined To Be Forever Alone

by Pascale Day 56 shares

Why Dating An Older Guy Is The Best

by Pascale Day 160 shares

The Explicit Emojis Taking Sexting To A Whole New Level

by Lareese Craig
Share

QUIZ: How High Is Your Sex Drive?

by Emmy Griffiths 63 shares

You Can Now Match With Someone On Tinder Using Your Heart Rate. What.

by Lareese Craig
Share
Be the first to see what's going on behind the scenes at Sofem
instagram
Follow us on Instagram!

Why This Is The Only Way Women Should Respond To A Fat-Shaming Tinder Date

by Lareese Craig
Share

100 Of The Best Ever Love Quotes

by the editorial team 101 shares

What Happened When My Boyfriend's Mum Caught Us In The Shower

by Cliche Wynter
Share

40 Memes That Every Single Girl Will Understand

by Tolani Shoneye 1 541 shares

16 Reasons Why Fairytale Love Is The Best Kind Of Love

by Vivian KELLY
Share

Why You're Never Going to Meet Anyone Worth Dating in A Bar

by Cliche Wynter
Share
For all the best videos, memes and shareable news!
facebook
Like us on Facebook!

10 Stupid Arguments That Signal Your Relationship Is Doomed

by Vivian KELLY
Share

12 Boy Mistakes Every Girl Makes On A Girls' Night Out

by Vivian KELLY
Share

10 Signs You're Just His Sugar Mama

by Cliche Wynter
Share

10 Thoughts You Have When You Go Back To His Place

by Dagney Pruner
Share

The Best Dating Apps (Besides Tinder) You Need To Try In 2017

by Cliche Wynter
Share

10 Ways To Make Your Online Dating Profile POP

by Tolani Shoneye
Share
From hair ideas to outifts, look no further for your daily inspiration
pinterest
Follow us on Pinterest!

10 Types Of Guys You Should Date Before You Settle Down

by Dagney Pruner
Share

17 Problems The Taken Girl Has On A Girls' Night Out

by Vivian KELLY
Share

10 Places You Should NEVER Take A Girl On A First Date

by Cliche Wynter
Share

The 12 Qualities That Make Men Hot (That Have Nothing To Do With Looks)

by Vivian KELLY
Share

Every Thing That Happens After The First Year Of Every Relationship

by Vivian KELLY
Share

​Man Hacks: Instant Wins Guys Can Do For Major Girl Points

by Vivian KELLY
Share

11 Online Dating Tips That Are On A Need-to-know Basis

by Cliche Wynter
Share

15 Signs His Ex-girlfriend Wants Him Back

by Cliche Wynter
Share
For all the best videos, memes and shareable news!
facebook
Like us on Facebook!