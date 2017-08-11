It's no secret that the variety of sex toys available for the male population are limited but I come (sorry) bearing good news for all the horny boys out there who are no longer content with using what God gave them to pleasure themselves. Men, rest those overworked hand(s) of yours as it's now been made possible to get off by shoving your dick in bottom, mouth and vagina-like holes, one after the other, thanks to the three-holed sex toy - 3fap.

Come together, boys and men everywhere: the sex toy of your dreams is finally here. Enter: 3fap - the modern-day flesh light which features not one, not two, but three glory holes for you to stick your penis in in the aid of pleasure.

The so-called 'magical masturbation tool' is designed for any horny dick owner to poke their piece into three different holes which are designed to mimic the tightness and texture of the three main female orifices - mouth, butthole and vagina. The 3fap is the creative 'genius' of Brian Sloan - a man made famous for his testicle and vulva beauty contests. True story.

Sloan puts is simply, saying: "It's the first and only sex toy for men that will give you what you really want: variety" while the product description reads: "3faps’ unique 3-in-1 design allows you to experience three orifices, three different textures, and three levels of suction, all in one product."

The 3-in-1 design comes in two varieties - the mouth-vulva-bum combo or three different designs of vulva - the very designs which won his aforementioned genital-based beauty contest. But affording the luxury of a varied wank life comes at a price though as the 3fap retails at around £63.42 - they're are available to buy here FYI.

Is the 3fap sex toys gone mad? Let us know your thoughts

