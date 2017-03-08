In today's unicorn-related news, I bring you horn-shaped dildos. Courtesy of boutique sex-toy makers Geeky Sex Toys - who are on mission to make masturbation magical - the pointed pleasure tools are designed to give you the horn... If you needed proof the Internet's collective obsession with the mythical creature is getting out of hand, quite literally, this is it.

Unicorn obsessives, listen up! You can now connect with your favourite mythical creature in a way you (hopefully) never imagined. Thanks to Geeky Sex Toys - who cater to naughty nerds' needs - your orgasms just got a lot more 'magical' thanks to their latest offering.

Enter: unicorn-horn dildos. The pointed pleasure tools are designed to give you the horn and are more advanced than the standard dildo fare thanks to the fancy feature that is the suction cup which "allows for more adventurous role play, creating your very own fairy tale ending", whatever that might mean.

Todays Unicorn Horns ready to be cleaned, packaged and sent out to their new homes 🦄 #dildo #anal #geekysextoys A post shared by For the Naughty Nerd (@geeky_sex_toys) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:09am PST

The magical design is handmade using 100 per cent medical-grade silicone and comes in three colours: pink, lilac and white - all of which are appropriately pearlised - and the company will gladly make you a custom colour. Priced at $50, it's a small price to pay for what its makers describe as "a legendary mysteriously mystical dildo which will help stimulate the most magical orgasms" and for what it's worth, you get 5.5 inches of girth and a whole 7.5 inches of length. Custom made

While these enchanting dildos give masturbation an element of fantasy, I can't help but thinking it's promoting beastiality but that's a different conversation altogether.

All you beautifully naughty nerds are showing SO much love for the Unicorn Horns!🦄🦄 😘 Want a custom colour? Send us a message and we'll make it happen 😉 #dildo #unicorn #sextoys #gratitude A post shared by For the Naughty Nerd (@geeky_sex_toys) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

If this unicorn-themed toy hasn't hit the spot, Geeky Sex Toys have a wide range of alternatives, including a line of Power Ranger-themed butt plugs, creatively titled 'Anal Rangers'.

