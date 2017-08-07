A GoT Dildo Exists Because Winter Is Coming

If you're already psyching yourself up for the season finale of Game of Thrones in a few weeks, rest assured in the knowledge you can continue to get your fix long after the final episode thanks to a GoT-themed dildo which is aptly-titled Game of Moans.

Winter is coming and so can you, far beyond the final episode of Game of Thrones, thanks to the latest in sex-toy creations. Geekysextoys - the purveyors of pleasure tools for self-confessed and closet geeks alike - has answered your fantasy-series fantasies by releasing a GoT-themed dildo. The sword-shaped shaft has been hilariously, albeit aptly, titled Game of Moans which is bound to peak the interests of the show's biggest fans.

The product description reads: "Have you been dreaming of a long, thick shaft? Then this dildo sword will fulfill your fantasy. You know nothing until you have experienced orgasmic sensations with this dildo sword," which is a bold claim but one I'm not personally willing to contest.

"The sword’s hilt also allows for maximum penetration and pleasure," it adds. At £114.40 a pop, an orgasm of your wildest dreams doesn't come (ahem) cheap but can you really put a price on pleasure? I'll let you be the judge of that.

The fantasy pleasure tool has proved pretty popular despite the price tag as the site states there's only 1 in stock. Fastest finger first...

Is this the sex toy of your dreams? Let us know your thoughts

Liked this? You might also like:

These Unicorn Horn Dildos Are Here To Make Masturbating Magical

This Mum Was Mortified When She Found Her Daughter's 'Sex Toy' In The Dishwasher

Unicorn Spit Lube Is Proof Our Obsession With The Mythical Creature Has Gone Too Far