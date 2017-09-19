You Can Now Have A £1 Orgasm Thanks To Poundland's Cheap AF Sex Toys

Calling all horny humans: you'll be buzzing to know that in the age of 2017 and virtual reality porn, you can have an orgasm for as little as £1 thanks to the cheapest range of sex toys in the history of horny humans. Rampant rabbits everywhere may be tempted to trade in their trustee toys after clapping eyes on Poundland's latest releases.

Poundland has answered our prayers in many times of needs (but mostly providing cheap cinema snacks) but the budget retail chain has recently opened its offering to include a range of sex toys, aptly-titled 'Nooky'. You can now indulge in some no-nonsense nooky for the same price as a bottle of water and horny humans up and down the country are suitably buzzing.

Ooohhh @Poundland has totally expanded its sex toy range! Ha! pic.twitter.com/VjSvn8N9wi — Lotty Earns (@lottyburns) September 17, 2017

So what does one measly British pound get you, exactly? You'll be pleased to know the range caters to both women's and men's needs and includes a 'Finger Fun Stimulator', a 'Joy Ring' and lube so there's hopefully something to tickle everyone's fancy. The female-friendly toy appears to be a mini vibrator which fits on the end of your finger while the men's version appear to be a standard cock ring.

It was money-saving expert and penny-savvy blogger Charlotte Burns (of @LottyEarns) who came across the new additions. Sharing the discovery with her Twitter followers, she wrote: "Ooohhh @Poundland has totally expanded its sex toy range! Ha," alongside pictures of the products in question.

Poundland has famously stocked a bargain £1 vibrator for a year.

Are you tempted to try out Poundland's £1 sex toys? Let us know

