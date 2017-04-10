This Vibrator Is Gold Plated And Will Cost You A Cool £10,000

They say the best things in life are free but that's bullsh*t according to the makers of the world's most expensive sex-toy collection. High-end brand Lelo hope to put an end to your cheap (free) thrills with their latest offering of golden vibrators that are fit only for royalty.

The humble Rampant Rabbit is no longer fit for the job of getting you off. No, not now you have access - if you happen to have £10,000 going spare, that is - to what's being dubbed the most expensive sex toy collection in the world. Luxury sex-toy company Lelo has joined forces with high-street sexperts Ann Summers to bring us the Luxe collection - a five-piece range of 24-karat gold-plated sexual instruments that'll set you back as much as a month's wage.

The cheapest of the luxury sex accessories in the range is a butt-plug, affectionately-titled Earl and described as 'quite simply the most distinguished gentlemen’s plug in the world', which will set you back an eye-watering £1690. But if the description wasn't enough to convince you to part with a full month's pay check, the fact the plug comes with Leo-branded cufflinks, as well as the very positive reviews, might.

The purveyors of intimate products claim you can't put a price on pleasure which explains why they can justify selling a vibrator costing £10K. Ten thousand of your precious pounds for a tool you stick where the sun doesn't shine? Thanks but no thanks. The 'world's most exclusive massager' is designed for 'women who demand the ultimate in luxurious indulgence' and presumably, have more money than sense. If you do happen to have £10,000 sitting around, crying out to be put to better use you will be guaranteed discreet express delivery and a 10-year guarantee.

