If you got the horn over those 'magical' unicorn dildos that came to our attention earlier this year, you're going to freak the hell out over the mythical creature's latest offering. Enter: unicorn spit lube. Yep, your eyes aren't deceiving you - someone has genuinely invented a lubricant, intended for sexual purposes, themed on the saliva of the mythical creature and we just can't.

In today's to-be-honest-just-stop news, I bring you unicorn spit lube. A sexual lubricant that's masked as the saliva of the mythical creature the majority of millennials have an unhealthy obsession with. Who's responsible for this abomination? I hear you cry. American gifts and gags specialist Spencer's that's who.

If you're not convinced unicorn spit lube is what your box of magic has been missing until now, the fact it's doughnut flavoured - which will 'have you licking every last drop - may convince you otherwise. The item is priced at $12.99 (£10.08) for a 130g bottle which is a small price to pay to make every 'intimate moment magical'.

The liquid is water based and comes in a squeeze bottle and you'll also be pleased to know it's non-staining and compatible with latex condoms and all sex toys.

