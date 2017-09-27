Poundland Are Now Selling £1 Female 'Viagra'

Cheap thrills don't get cheaper than a £1 orgasm courtesy of Poundland who've apparently re-markerted themselves as a high-street sex shop if their latest offerings are anything to go by. Recently we brought you news that the budget bric-a-brac chain is selling £1 sex toys and it seems they've expanded the range to 'viagra' - for both men and women.

I've always had the impression viagra was only ever required by horny OAPs hoping to get their rocks off but it turns out I'm wrong and you'll never guess who I have to thank for broadening my mind: Poundland. Yep, the budget bric-a-brac chain that's a saviour for cheap beauty and household items is now selling a female version of 'viagra' for yes, just one measly British pound.

The 'viagra' is being marketed as 'vitality supplements for her' that promise to increase libido, two pills at a time - the recommended dose that'll make you 'say hello to fun times' - their words, not ours. The pink pills are in fact herbal supplements, containing all-natural ingredients and it's not clear exactly how they produce the desired effect but I for one am not willing to try to find out so if someone's who's willing to volunteer could report back, that'd be just great.

Poundland are evidently conscious about gender equality and for that reason are also selling their own branded version of the more traditional viagra for men - packets of blue pills mimicking the look of the prescription medicine.

Barry Williams, trading director at Poundland said: "Spicing up your love life has never been cheaper and we hope lots of our shoppers heat things up this Winter thanks to our new Nooky range."

As with all supplements, it's recommended you seek the advice of your doctor before taking it. It's also not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Will you be giving female viagra a go? Let us know your thoughts @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

You Can Now Have A £1 Orgasm Thanks To Poundland's Cheap AF Sex Toys

Someone Is Sewing Vaginas On Beanie Babies And Our Childhood Memories Are Forever Ruined

How To Use Lubricant For The Best Sex Of Your Life