This Mum Was Mortified When She Found Her Daughter's 'Sex Toy' In The Dishwasher

Much like your favourite mug, your trustee sex toy needs a good clean after each use but what do you do when a face wipe won't suffice? Shove it in the dishwasher duh.

Most people do everything in their power to keep their sex lives a secret from their family, especially if they're living with their parents and let's face it, a lot of us are 'cos generation rent. So you can imagine the horror of one mother when she was confronted by her daughter's 'sex toy' when she went about the menial task of emptying the dishwasher one day.

The dildo-shaped object actually turned out to be a plastic sports bottle which had shrunk in the washer - an easy mistake to make. Unsurprisingly, the daughter was left crying with laughter and shared the funny anecdote on Reddit like any good millennial. Posting photos of the incriminating bottle, she wrote: "So my mom finds this in the dishwasher. Gives it to me wrapped in a towel asking me wtf I put in the dishwasher. It was a cup. It shrank. She went on talking about how uncomfortable she felt all day."

Have your parents ever caught you out with a sex toy? Share your stories with us

Liked this? You might also like:

Female Masturbation Tips To Take You Over The Edge

Nokia 3310 Phones Make Great Vibrators, According To Women In India

Unlock Your Inner Sex Goddess: How To Masturbate for Your Partner (and Feel Sexy As Hell Doing It)