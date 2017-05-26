Fidget Spinner Porn Is A Real-life Thing And We Don't Understand Why

2017 has seen the birth of many weird, wonderful and downright unnecessary inventions and trends but fidget spinner porn may just trump everything that's come before it. According to the holy grail of X-rated Internet videos PornHub, more people than ever before are searching for porn of the fidget spinner variety and we can't quite get our heads around it.

Unless you've been living under a rock since the dawn of 2017, you'll know fidget spinners are the latest kiddy craze the children of Great Britain and the rest of the world are going crazy for. For lack of being able to describe them in my own words, Wikipedia defines them as a sort of stress reliever, designed to help fidgeters concentrate as they act as a release mechanism.

But it seems the gadget has peaked the interest of over 18s too as PornHub has released some new, telling data. The home of NSFW videos has revealed there's been a huge spike in fidget spinner searches in recent weeks - a 282% increase in fact. The site received a whopping 2.5 million searches for the toy over a 10-day period from the start of May which equates to 250,000 a day.

Fidget spinner porn is most popular among the 18-24 age category with women 19% more likely to search for it than men. While it's not clear exactly what this variety of millennial porn involves (we daren't look), it must be pretty hot if so many people are getting off to it. And while there are some NSFW clips available, the site is having the last laugh as it's also hosting a lot of videos showing the toys doing their thing - spinning.

Will you be getting your head in a spin over this new niche type of porn?

