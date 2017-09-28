You Can Now Give Yourself A Blow Job With The Blow Yo Sex Toy

Most men wouldn't pass up the chance of a free blow job; hell, there's even a whole day dedicated to male fellatio - steak and blow job day which falls on March 14, exactly one month after Valentine's day, but I digress. So it's no secret the lads of the world love themselves some oral action but that requires the mouth of a willing volunteer. Now one sex toy company has removed that vital necessity with a range aptly-titled Blow Yo.

Men of the world rejoice! All your dreams of being able to give yourself a blow job without having to have ribs removed have been realised in one handy sex toy. Allow me to introduce you to the Blow Yo - "an innovation in male masturbation" and "the ultimate treat for your todger".

It's essentially an extended cock ring which is designed to slide over your erect penis while the "carefully crafted" structures inside the silicone toy replicate the textures of a human tongue. It comes in four different varieties: 'Intense Ticklers', 'Ultimate Bubble', 'Extreme Wave' and 'Sensation Swirl' which refers to the shapes of the lumps and bumps inside the stroker.

Each variety is suitable for solo use or as an added extra during foreplay with a partner but then again I assume your partner has a tongue so...? The Blow Yo promises "an orgasmic play session likened to oral sex" and it's recommended you use lube with it to mimic a human mouth. Lovehoney - the solo stockists of this latest innovation in wanking - also advises users clean the toy after each use with their Renewer Powder in order to extend its life.

