Bespoke Cock Rings Are Here To Spice Up Your Sex Life

'Bespoke' is a very big thing these days. Bespoke furniture, bespoke burgers, bespoke clothing. But "erotic male jewellery" company Esculpta have got the made-to-order bijouterie that you didn't know you wanted and probably still don't want: bespoke cock rings. Okay.

Yes, the good people at Esculpta have come up with some very eye catching bespoke cock rings that are going to make any man's penis look just precious.

Now, when we say bespoke, unfortunately that doesn't mean they engrave something sweet on the ring like they do with real rings - a mistake I quickly realised for myself - but rather they have three add-ons for your "jock ring" to add more pleasure.

The first is the whalebone bulge-booster Pro, a bulge enhancer that is said to be so effective that "enhancing jock-strap, thong or underwear" becomes obsolete - so go ahead and throw out that thong, mister.

Next up is Luigi the Lobster, which adds support to the penis as well as putting a little pressure on the perineum. But the ultimate add on is the combination of the two, which is going to make ya boy's junk look just magnificent.

And as if a fully erect penis isn't eye-catching enough, the cock rings come in a variety of different styles, colours and sizes - one even has lions on it. Fierce. In fact, these cock rings are so eye-catchingly fancy, you can even wear them as everyday jewellery - like, a bracelet, I guess? Just make sure you give it a thorough wash first though.

Would you consider buying this for your boyf? Let us know!

